iQOO 15: Things we Know About Indian Unit

iQOO 15 is one of the most anticipated devices in the market right now. It has launched in China, so we know the entire specifications. What we don't have any detail about for India is the pricing. iQOO has not given any hints around the price, but if we were to believe the rumours, it will be priced under Rs 60,000.









A phone with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at this price point could be a hit. But then again, it is just a rumour at the time. The OnePlus 15, which launched recently with the same chip costs Rs 72,999 for the base variant. So a meaningful price difference here with the OnePlus 15, with an updated software experience, an upgraded camera system, and a great display on the iQOO 15 will certainly make it a feirce competition in the market.

iQOO has even said that it will offer five years of OS updates to the phone, and seven years of security updates. Given that the phone will run on Origin OS 6, based on Android 16 out of the box, it will be the Android 21 that will be last sent to this device. Further, the security updates on this phone are likely to come till 2032. This makes it a safe and a long-term investment.

However, a lot would depend on how the company prices the unit for India. Here's everything that's confirmed about the phone: