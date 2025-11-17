OPPO Find X9 Series India Launch: How to Watch

OPPO is soon going to launch two new flagship phones under the Find X9 series in India. The OPPO Find X9 series will be led by the Find X9 Pro, the larger and the more premium device in the series, followed by the vanilla OPPO Find X9. The launch is taking place in India tomorrow, i.e., on November 18, 2025. The launch will be livestreamed virtually so that media and fans can know everything the device is about. The pricing details will also be unveiled for the OPPO Find X9 tomorrow.









Read More - iQOO 15: Things we Know About Indian Unit

OPPO Find X9 India Launch How to Watch

OPPO Find X9 series will launch in India tomorrow, and its livestream can be watched via this link - https://www.youtube.com/live/UC2bdkzXjnI?si=MemU7asVoIdwaU69

Read More - OPPO Find X9 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

If you want a phone with a 200MP telephoto sensor, very soon, this can be your go to series. The OPPO Find X9 Pro will come with a 200MP telephoto sensor and it will also come with Hasselblad partnership, including the X-Pan mode. The OnePlus 15 doesn't have the Hasselblad partnership anymore. So if you want a phone in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite SoC with Hasselblad tuning, then OPPO Find X9 series is the only choice.

OPPO Find X9 is expected to start at Rs 79,999 acccording to leaks online. The Find X9 Pro on the other hand is expected to start at Rs 1,09,999. In just a few hours, we will get to know the exact price of the phone series.

The OPPO Find X9 Pro could be the phone of the year when it comes to camera. It will get a tough a competition from the Vivo X300 series, which is also launching pretty soon in the country (on December 2, 2025, will share more details soon).