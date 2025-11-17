OPPO Find X9 Series India Launch: How to Watch

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

If you want a phone with a 200MP telephoto sensor, very soon, this can be your go to series. The OPPO Find X9 Pro will come with a 200MP telephoto sensor and it will also come with Hasselblad partnership, including the X-Pan mode.

Highlights

  • OPPO is soon going to launch two new flagship phones under the Find X9 series in India.
  • The OPPO Find X9 series will be led by the Find X9 Pro, the larger and the more premium device in the series, followed by the vanilla OPPO Find X9.
  • The launch is taking place in India tomorrow, i.e., on November 18, 2025.

Follow Us

oppo find x9 series india launch how

OPPO is soon going to launch two new flagship phones under the Find X9 series in India. The OPPO Find X9 series will be led by the Find X9 Pro, the larger and the more premium device in the series, followed by the vanilla OPPO Find X9. The launch is taking place in India tomorrow, i.e., on November 18, 2025. The launch will be livestreamed virtually so that media and fans can know everything the device is about. The pricing details will also be unveiled for the OPPO Find X9 tomorrow.




Read More - iQOO 15: Things we Know About Indian Unit

OPPO Find X9 India Launch How to Watch

OPPO Find X9 series will launch in India tomorrow, and its livestream can be watched via this link - https://www.youtube.com/live/UC2bdkzXjnI?si=MemU7asVoIdwaU69

Read More - OPPO Find X9 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

If you want a phone with a 200MP telephoto sensor, very soon, this can be your go to series. The OPPO Find X9 Pro will come with a 200MP telephoto sensor and it will also come with Hasselblad partnership, including the X-Pan mode. The OnePlus 15 doesn't have the Hasselblad partnership anymore. So if you want a phone in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite SoC with Hasselblad tuning, then OPPO Find X9 series is the only choice.

OPPO Find X9 is expected to start at Rs 79,999 acccording to leaks online. The Find X9 Pro on the other hand is expected to start at Rs 1,09,999. In just a few hours, we will get to know the exact price of the phone series.

The OPPO Find X9 Pro could be the phone of the year when it comes to camera. It will get a tough a competition from the Vivo X300 series, which is also launching pretty soon in the country (on December 2, 2025, will share more details soon).

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rakesh :

BSNL has become LEWRA POD and LEWRA BICHIssssssssss.

BSNL VoWi-Fi is Going to Launch Soon: Chairman

Sujata :

I dumped bsnl mid June this year. Not going back to it until 2029 :)

BSNL VoWi-Fi is Going to Launch Soon: Chairman

Sujata :

And In rural India, BSNL has almost least to no coverage. If you are going into jungle, ocean, mountains, take…

Is Rs 251 BSNL Plan for Students a Good Offer

WIN :

Bro, Vi 5G is doing good in Bengaluru. Their 4G is a shit. They are expanding 5G area by area.…

Is Rs 251 BSNL Plan for Students a Good Offer

RKD :

Will not use C grade BSNL ever, even if offered for free like the earlier Re.1 Freedom plan, because of…

Is Rs 251 BSNL Plan for Students a Good Offer

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments