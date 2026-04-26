Vodafone Idea has rolled out a fresh set of prepaid plans, aiming to strengthen its position in a market dominated by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel the latest offerings include a mix of budget entry plans and long-validity unlimited data packs under its “NonStop Hero” portfolio.

At the entry level, Vodafone idea has introduced a Rs 325 prepaid plan offering unlimited voice calls, 10GB data, and 300 SMS with a validity of 28 days. The plan is positioned as a straightforward option for users looking for basic connectivity without committing to higher-priced packs. However, once the bundled data is exhausted, users will be charged at 50 paise per MB, which could make it expensive for heavy data users.

Vi has also expanded its long-validity portfolio with new “NonStop Hero” plans. The Rs 2099 plan, available in select circles such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, offers 180 days of validity with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and full-day unlimited data.

A similar offering, priced at Rs 2180, has been launched for users in Tamil Nadu and Chennai, carrying identical benefits but tailored for regional availability toperator has also retained its earlier Rs 1749 and Rs 2399 plans with 180-day validity, ensuring that users have multiple options depending on pricing preferences.

The ‘Unlimited Data’ Proposition

The highlight of Vi’s new plans is the “full-day unlimited data” promise unlike traditional daily data cap plans, these packs allow users to consume data without a fixed per-day limit. However, there is a caveat.

Subscribers with 5G enabled devices will be able to access unlimited 5G data only in areas where Vi has active 5G coverage. In regions where 5G is yet to roll out, users will rely on 4G networks, where performance and capacity could vary.

This is a critical distinction, especially when compared to competitors. Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have aggressively expanded their 5G footprint across India, making network availability a key factor in delivering on the promise of unlimited data.

Cricket Pack Adds Content Layer

In addition to core prepaid plans, Vodafone Idea has introduced a Rs 44 cricket data add-on pack. The pack offers 1GB of data with a one-day validity and includes a 28-day subscription to JioHotstar Mobile.

The move highlights a growing trend in the telecom industry, where operators are increasingly bundling content services to enhance perceived value. However, it also raises questions about differentiation, as content bundling has already become a standard strategy across operators.

Competing on Price or Value

Vi’s latest portfolio reflects a clear attempt to compete on both ends of the market affordability and long-term value. The Rs 325 plan targets budget-conscious users, while the 180-day unlimited data packs aim to attract users looking for fewer recharges and extended validity.

However, pricing alone may not be enough over the past few years, Reliance Jio has built a strong ecosystem around content, connectivity, and digital services, while Bharti Airtel has focused on network quality and premium positioning.

In comparison, Vi continues to face challenges in both subscriber retention and network perception. Industry data has consistently shown pressure on its core mobile user base, even as the company explores new strategies to stabilise its business.

Network Remains the Key Differentiator

While unlimited data plans and long validity can attract attention, user experience ultimately depends on network performance.

For Vi, the rollout of 5G services remains a work in progress, and the effectiveness of its new plans will depend heavily on how quickly it can expand coverage and improve network capacity. This is particularly important in urban markets, where users increasingly expect seamless connectivity across streaming, gaming, and remote work applications. Without consistent network performance, even the most attractively priced plans may struggle to retain users.

Strategy or Survival Move

The introduction of these plans comes at a time when Vi is under pressure to improve its financial and operational metrics. Expanding the prepaid portfolio could help drive short-term recharges and improve average revenue per user (ARPU), but sustaining growth will require more than pricing adjustments.

The company’s focus on long-validity plans suggests an attempt to lock in users for extended periods, reducing churn and ensuring predictable revenue flows. At the same time, the inclusion of unlimited data indicates a shift towards simplifying offerings in a market where users are increasingly overwhelmed by complex plan structures.

For now, Vi’s latest move signals intent whether it marks the beginning of a turnaround or remains a tactical response to competitive pressure will become clearer in the coming months.