Vi Takes on Jio and Airtel with New Unlimited Data Plans and Budget Packs

Vodafone Idea has rolled out a fresh set of prepaid plans, aiming to strengthen its position in a market dominated by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel the latest offerings include a mix of budget entry plans and long-validity unlimited data packs under its “NonStop Hero” portfolio.

Also Read

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

A Mix of Budget and Premium Offerings

At the entry level, Vodafone idea has introduced a Rs 325 prepaid plan offering unlimited voice calls, 10GB data, and 300 SMS with a validity of 28 days. The plan is positioned as a straightforward option for users looking for basic connectivity without committing to higher-priced packs. However, once the bundled data is exhausted, users will be charged at 50 paise per MB, which could make it expensive for heavy data users.