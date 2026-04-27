Jio Launches Multiple Prepaid Plans with Snapchat+

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator in India, has lanched two new prepaid plans with which users get Snapchat+ subscription. There are two prepaid plans – Rs 111 and Rs 459. These two are now bundling Snapchat+. But these plans are quite different from each other. One bundles service validity, and one doesn’t. The Rs 111 plan is a data voucher, which works on top of a prepaid plan with service validity, and then there’s the Rs 459 plan, which comes with service validity.

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Reliance Jio Rs 111 Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 111 plan comes with 5GB of data. Users can select any one premium OTT option bundle from the telco. The first option comes with JioGame Mobile for 56 days and the second option comes with JioGame Mobile, Fancode, and Snapchat. The validity of this plan is 28 days. Subscriptions can be redeemded or claimed via MyJio app.

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Reliance Jio Rs 459 Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 459 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data, and 5GB of bonus data. There are additional benefits such as JioGames Mobile, Snapchat+ via MyJio app. There are special Jio benefits as well such as JioHotstar Mobile subscription for three months, and JioAICloud 50GB free storage. With this plan, users also get Gemini AI Pro subscription worth Rs 35,100 for 18 months. Users get 5000GB of Google Cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more.