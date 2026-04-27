Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reported a sharp improvement in its financial performance for FY 2025–26, with its average revenue per user (ARPU) rising from Rs 71 to Rs 101, marking a 42% year-on-year growth. The development was highlighted during a high-level strategic review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, who described the state-run operator’s progress as “transformative.”

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A Strong ARPU Recovery After Years of Pressure

For a telecom operator that has struggled with declining revenues and subscriber losses over the past decade, a 42% increase in ARPU represents a meaningful turnaround signal ARPU is a critical metric in the telecom sector, reflecting how much revenue an operator generates per user, and is often used as an indicator of pricing strength and customer quality.

The jump from Rs 71 to Rs 101 suggests that BSNL is beginning to improve its monetisation strategy, possibly through better tariff structures, improved customer mix, and increased data consumption. However, despite the sharp growth, BSNL’s ARPU still remains below that of private operators such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, which continue to dominate the market with stronger pricing power and larger subscriber bases.

From 3G Legacy to 4G Competitor

One of the most significant developments highlighted during the review is BSNL’s transition from a legacy 3G network to a competitive 4G player. This shift is critical, as the telecom market in India has largely moved beyond 3G, with users increasingly demanding high-speed data services for streaming, gaming, and digital applications.