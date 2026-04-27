Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reported a sharp improvement in its financial performance for FY 2025–26, with its average revenue per user (ARPU) rising from Rs 71 to Rs 101, marking a 42% year-on-year growth. The development was highlighted during a high-level strategic review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, who described the state-run operator’s progress as “transformative.”
For a telecom operator that has struggled with declining revenues and subscriber losses over the past decade, a 42% increase in ARPU represents a meaningful turnaround signal ARPU is a critical metric in the telecom sector, reflecting how much revenue an operator generates per user, and is often used as an indicator of pricing strength and customer quality.
One of the most significant developments highlighted during the review is BSNL’s transition from a legacy 3G network to a competitive 4G player. This shift is critical, as the telecom market in India has largely moved beyond 3G, with users increasingly demanding high-speed data services for streaming, gaming, and digital applications.
BSNL has begun rolling out its 4G network across multiple circles, marking a long-awaited upgrade that could help it stay relevant in a highly competitive market. The success of this transition will play a crucial role in determining whether the company can sustain its ARPU growth and attract new subscribers.
The 4G rollout is also expected to serve as the foundation for BSNL’s eventual move to 5G services, although timelines and execution will remain key challenges.
Indigenous Telecom Stack Gains Importance
Beyond operational improvements, the government has emphasised BSNL’s role in advancing India’s indigenous telecom capabilities. According to the minister, India has now joined an elite group of just five countries globally that have developed end-to-end indigenous telecom technology.
This includes both core network and radio access components, which are being deployed as part of BSNL’s 4G rollout. The move is aligned with the broader “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, which aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on foreign technology providers.
The push for an indigenous telecom stack is not merely symbolic. It carries significant implications for national security, cost optimisation, and long-term technological independence by positioning BSNL at the centre of this initiative, the government is effectively using the operator as a platform to test and scale homegrown telecom solutions.
BSNL’s Circle-Level Performance Highlights
The review meeting also recognised the performance of various telecom circles and business verticals within BSNL. The Odisha circle emerged as the overall best-performing circle, achieving around 21% growth in revenue from services and consistently meeting key performance targets.
In the enterprise segment, Odisha again stood out with a remarkable 68% year-on-year growth, while the enterprise business vertical overall recorded a 15% increase in revenue. Other circles such as Karnataka, Assam, and Jharkhand were also acknowledged for improvements in EBITDA and overall performance across multiple business segments.
These regional highlights indicate that BSNL’s recovery is not limited to a single market but is being driven by improvements across different parts of the country.
Challenges Remain in a Competitive Market
Despite the positive indicators, BSNL continues to face significant challenges in competing with private operators. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have built extensive 4G and 5G networks, offering superior coverage, faster speeds, and a wide range of bundled services.
BSNL’s strategy appears to focus more on affordability and accessibility, particularly in rural and semi-urban markets while this positioning can help the operator retain a loyal user base, it may not be sufficient to attract high-value users in urban markets where network performance is a key differentiator.
The company will need to accelerate its network expansion, improve service quality, and ensure consistent user experience to compete effectively.
Focus Areas for the Year Ahead
Looking ahead to FY 2026-27, the government has outlined a clear set of priorities for BSNL. These include improving customer experience, strengthening operational efficiency, and ensuring rigorous monitoring at the circle level.
The emphasis on accountability and execution suggests that while early signs of improvement are visible, sustained progress will depend on how effectively these strategies are implemented on the ground.
The government has also highlighted the importance of continued collaboration with telecom equipment manufacturers to strengthen the domestic ecosystem and consolidate India’s position as a global leader in indigenous telecom technology.
Early Signs of a Turnaround
BSNL’s FY26 performance, particularly the sharp rise in ARPU, offers a glimpse of a potential turnaround story. However, the journey is far from complete sustaining this momentum will require consistent improvements across multiple areas, including network rollout, customer acquisition, and service quality. At the same time, the operator’s role in advancing India’s indigenous telecom ambitions adds a strategic dimension to its revival efforts.
For now, the numbers indicate progress. Whether BSNL can build on this foundation and emerge as a stronger competitor in India’s telecom market will depend on execution, scale, and the pace of its transformation in the years ahead.