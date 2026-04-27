The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has reportedly urged the Indian government to reduce spectrum base prices ahead of the upcoming auction, citing that telecom service providers have yet to recover their huge investments made in 5G infrastructure. The appeal comes as operators continue to face delayed returns on their capital-intensive deployments.

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Massive 5G Investments Yet to Deliver Returns

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the COAI Digicom Summit, COAI Director General S P Kochhar reportedly highlighted that the industry expects the government to consider the humongous investment made by telecom operators in 5G, without any return on investment (ROI).

“I hope that the spectrum prices go down because 5G has seen a lot of capital infusion without ROI. Till the time we start getting ROI, investing in a very expensive spectrum will have to be judged as a cost-effective business purpose. A spectrum cannot be just used by picking it up from the auction, but it has to be made usable with large investments,” Kochhar reportedly said.

TRAI Recommends Auction of 11,790 MHz Spectrum

In February, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommended auctioning the entire 11,790 MHz of available spectrum across multiple frequency bands, including 600 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz. Lower frequency bands, such as 600 MHz, are known to offer wider coverage and improved indoor connectivity, and the government is exploring their auction to enhance network reach.