Apple to Launch Several Exciting Products under John Ternus in Near Future

Tim Cook, the current CEO of Apple Inc will soon hand over the reigns of the company to John Ternus. The said date for the leadership change is fixed at September 1, 2026. Ternus, who currently serves as the senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will get to launch several new products which can take Apple to new heights. There are several products in the pipleline such as a touch-screen MacBook, a foldable iPad, and the iPhone Ultra.

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The iPhone Ultra is expected to be launched alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. The iPhone Ultra is expected to be the company’s first book-style foldable from the company, said Mark Gurman from Bloomberg in the latest edition of ‘Power On’ newsletter.

Apple’s most exciting launch across the year is usually in September every year. The company launches its new iPhone series every year in September, and right as Ternus will take over, the company will have the iPhone 18 series launch. It will be the best way for Apple to introduce the new CEO to the world, as everyone’s closely watches the iPhone launches.

For the first time in years, Apple will launch the new iPhone series without Tim Cook introducing it to the world.