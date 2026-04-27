OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G Specifications in India Announced

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G will launch soon in India. The launch will take place on May 7, 2026. The launch will take place alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G. The specifications of the phone have now been revealed by the brand and it will go on sale via Amazon India. There will be two colour variants – Vivid Mint and Hyper Black. Let’s take a look at the complete list of specifications that has been confirmed by the brand.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G Specifications Confirmed

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset. The chipset has been built on a 4nm process and is paired with fast UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device scored over 1,030,000 on the AnTuTu. It is complimented by a large 5300mm square VC cooling system.

The phone has a display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and can also support 90fps gaming in many major titles. Its 6.72-inch Full HD display supports dynamic refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz, scaling up to 144Hz when required, balancing fluidity with power efficiency. The phone has a 7000mAh battery with support for 45W SUPERVOOC fast-charging.

It has a 50MP primary camera at the rear with support for 4K video recording. For selfies and video calling, there’s an 8MP sensor at the front. There are AI-powered video editing tools support with the device as well. The phone will run on OxygenOS 16 out of the box based on Android 16. More details on the launch offers and price will be announced on May 7, 2026, at 12 PM.