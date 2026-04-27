Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani Gives an Update

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator in India, will soon be listed as a spearate entity in the stock exchanges. The telecom operator has been prepping for the IPO for a long time now. It will be India’s largest IPO (intial public offer) ever. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Reliance Industries has now given an update on the IPO of Jio. At the 48th AGM (annual general meet), Ambani had announced that Jio will list in the first half of 2026.

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Much recently, on April 24, 2026, when Reliance Industries came out with the results for Q4 FY26, Ambani said that Jio is progressing steadily with the IPO of Jio Platforms.

“I am happy to note that we are advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms. This will mark a defining milestone in its journey as it continues to scale new heights and contribute to India’s digital future,” said Ambani.

If things are going as per plan, we should see Jio being listed in this very quarter. However, multiple reports in the recent past have indicated that there will be delays with the IPO.