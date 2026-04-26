Bharti Airtel Named Company of the Year at ET Corporate Excellence Awards

Reported by Kripa B 0

The telecom major has earned what it describes as a top honour for operational excellence, innovation, and leadership in India’s digital transformation.

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Highlights

  • Recognition underscores Airtel’s leadership in digital transformation.
  • Company crosses 650 million customers globally.
  • Ranked second worldwide by mobile customer base, per GSMA Intelligence.

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Bharti Airtel Named Company of the Year at ET Corporate Excellence Awards
Bharti Airtel announced that it has been awarded the “Company of the Year” title at the Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence. The company shared the development through its official news handle, Airtelnews, on the X (formerly Twitter) platform on April 25, 2026. "Airtel Takes Home Top ET Honours! Bharti Airtel is honored to be recognized as The Company of the Year at the EconomicTimes Awards for Corporate Excellence," the company shared.

Also Read: Airtel Shares the Best Ways to Connect With Its Support Team in 2025




Focus on Customer-Centric Innovation

The recognition highlights Airtel’s continued emphasis on operational excellence, customer-focused innovation, and its role in driving India’s digital transformation. The company described the honour as a reflection of the collective efforts of its teams and the trust placed in it by millions of stakeholders.

"This prestigious accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to operational excellence, customer-centric innovation, and the digital transformation of India. It is a testament to the collective dedication of our teams and the trust of our millions of stakeholders," Airtel said.

Customer-first obsession

Bharti Airtel further stated that it remains committed to setting higher benchmarks in the telecommunications sector. "As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on setting new benchmarks in the telecommunications landscape and delivering sustainable value through technology and purpose-led growth, while maintaining our customer-first obsession," Airtel added.

Airtel earlier this month announced that it has reached a 650 million customer milestone. According to GSMA Intelligence, Bharti Airtel ranks second globally by mobile customer base, with operations across India and Africa.

Airtel India

In India, the telco serves over 368 million mobile customers, more than 13 million homes with high-speed internet services, and over 15 million through its Digital TV offering.

Airtel Africa

With a base of over 179 million customers across 14 countries, Airtel Africa provides digital services including integrated mobile voice, high-speed data, and international roaming.

Airtel Money, the company’s mobile financial platform, serves over 52 million customers by offering banking and instant payment services to millions of previously unbanked users across the continent.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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