Vodafone Idea (Vi) appears to be close to launching its 5G services in Hyderabad, with users in the city reporting that they have started receiving SMS notifications related to the rollout. The development suggests that the telco is in the final stages of enabling its next-generation network in one of India’s key urban markets.

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Over the past day, Vi users in Hyderabad have said they received messages from the operator indicating the availability or upcoming arrival of 5G services while the company has not yet made an official city-specific announcement, such user-level communication typically comes just ahead of a commercial rollout. This has led to growing expectations that Vi’s 5G services could go live in parts of Hyderabad in the near term.

Hyderabad is an important market for any telecom operator, and for Vodafone Idea, the timing of this rollout carries added significance. The city has a large base of tech professionals, startups, and enterprise users, all of whom rely heavily on mobile data for work and entertainment. With increasing usage of streaming platforms, online gaming, and cloud-based services, the demand for faster and more reliable connectivity has continued to rise, making Hyderabad a natural next step in Vi’s 5G expansion.

The city is also already a well established 5G market Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have rolled out their 5G services across large parts of Hyderabad, setting user expectations around speed, latency, and overall network performance. Vi’s entry into this environment is expected to intensify competition, while also giving users an additional option when it comes to choosing a 5G network.

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