Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has launched rural FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) services for customers across India. The company has launched it more than 79,000 villages. The rural FTTH service from the company is part of a special scheme of Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN). Under DBN, the government has launched the scheme of free FTTH installation in Panchayat villages as well as other villages using Bharat Net project.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



However, there are several plans also for consumers under the rural FTTH service from the telecom operator. The rural Bharatnet FTTH customer will be paying only fixed monthly charges and the connection will be provided by laying OFC on the house/intuition by BSNL free of cost. There’s a special tariff plan offered by BSNL to the rural customers.

BSNL Special Tariff Plan for Rural India

BSNL has a special tariff plan for rural India priced at Rs 399. It may not be available in urban areas of the country. The Rs 399 plan comes with a monthly service validity and offers unlimited voice and unlimited high-speed data. With this, users get up to 40 Mbps of speed with up to 1400GB of data.

In addition, users get 30 months tariff plan of just Rs 5900 and Rs 9900 in rural areas. To book a connection, you can reach out to your nearest BSNL retail outlet or office, or event call the customer care of the telco. Apart from this, BSNL also offers super high-speed plans with higher amounts of data in rural areas. There are even OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled with select plans.