Airtel Money IPO Could Fetch up to $2 Billion

Airtel Africa Plc is looking to list its mobile money business in the stock exchanges soon. This could fetch the company between $1.5 billion to $2 billion. The listing of Airtel Money could be valued at up to $10 billion, said a Bloomberg News report on Tuesday. This would make the IPO one of the largest on a European Exchange in the recent years.

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Airtel Africa Plc is being advised by Citigroup for the IPO, and a few more banks are going to be appointed for the same. The target of the company is to list Airtel Money in the first half of calendar year 2026.

Airtel Money offers mobile commerce and banking services across Africa and aims to expand digital banking in the continent. It targets the unbanked population of the region through digitisation. It is basically an entity in Africa, like Airtel Payments Bank in India.