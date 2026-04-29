Realme is soon expected to update the Realme 16 series will another phone. This time it will be the Realme 16x 5G, the expected successor to the Realme 15x 5G. The launch seems close as the phone has been spotted with the model nnumbeer RMX5270. It will join the existing lineup of three Realme 16 series phones including Realme 16 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G, and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. These three phones are currently available for the users in India to purchase.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



The launch date of the Realme 16x 5G has not yet been announced and there’s no clear launch timeline hinted as well. The phone was spotted and shared online by popular tech tipster Abhishek Yadav on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

What’s intereting this time is that the phone could be available in a 4GB RAM variant as well. This is not a usual thing for any major device series. With AI (artificial intelligence) workloads that the phones are handline nowadays, it will be interesting to see if people will be satisfied by taking a 4GB RAM variant of the phone.

Realme 16x 5G is expected to start anywhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. So yes, while it won’t be an exepensive device, the base variant with 4GB RAM still doesn’t make much sense.