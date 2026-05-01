Vodafone Idea Should be on Cloud 9 Right Now

Vodafone Idea has been having a smooth time in the market. The hardwork seems to be aligning with the luck of the operator. The telco just told the stock exchanges that its finalised AGR amount has been reduced from Rs 87,695 crore to Rs 64,046 crore. To be honest, this might be irking Airtel. Not that Vodafone Idea’s amount has been reduced, but that Airtel’s requests are not being entertained by the government. The recomputation of the AGR dues should happen for every player, believes Airtel. However, more on this later.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Right now, Vodafone Idea seems to be getting luck on its side. The telco has added new customers, and along with that it has also ensured that the capex (capital expenditure) remains elevated to quickly expand the network to new areas/regions and modernise the existing infrastructure for better experience for the customers.

As for the AGR dues, the telco will have to pay it off in six equal instalments from FY36 to FY41. Under the leadership of Abhijit Kishore, Vodafone Idea seems to be making steady progress. The telco’s survival in the industry is important to save the Indian market from become a duopoly. Vodafone Idea continues to talk to banks for additional funding and financing of its capex.