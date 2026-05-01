Why is Elon Musk Going After Sam Altman and OpenAI

Many are not aware but Elon Musk actually co-founded OpenAI in 2015 along with Sam Altman, Greg Brockman and a few others. Musk parted ways with the organisation’s board in 2018 as he had co-founded OpenAI with a vision to grow it as a non-profit organisation for developing AI (artificial intelligence) safely for humanity. In a personal capacity, Musk donated millions of dollars to the organisation, but then eventually left as he accused Sam Altman and Brockman for steering the company towards profits.

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Musk sued for $130+ billion in damages and also asked for Altman to be removed from the company along with the organisation’s structure to be reversed to a non-profit. Musk has even referred to Sam Altman as Scam Altman on several occassions on his social media profile on X. The court case between the parties is now in full action.

Elon Musk was asked several tough questions at the courthouse by the OpenAI team during the cross-examination on Thursday. During the trial, Musk said repeatedly that “you can’t just steal a charity.”

More developments on the matter will be posted, so stay updated.