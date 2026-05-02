Reliance Jio Discontinues Rs 209 Prepaid Plan Previously Exclusive to MyJio App

Reliance Jio appears to have removed its app-only prepaid offering of Rs 209. Although there has been no official communication from the company, the plan—previously available under the Value Plans category in the Affordable Packs section of the MyJio app—is no longer visible. We believe this may follow reports that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed Reliance Jio to discontinue certain tariff practices flagged as lacking transparency and being discriminatory.

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Also Read: Jio Renames JioBharat Phone Plans as 4G Feature Phone Plans; Removes JioPhone Plans

What Users Are Missing Now

Users will now miss the Rs 209 pack, Jio’s only prepaid plan offering 1GB of daily data. As of this writing, the plan is not visible on the MyJio app, and it is unclear whether Jio will bring it back. However, if you are curious about the plan benefits, check them out below.

Also Read: Reliance Jio’s Only 1GB Daily Data Plan Explained in Detail

Jio Rs 209 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 209 prepaid plan provided 1GB of high-speed data per day, amounting to a total of 22GB over its 22-day validity period. The pack also included unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and access to JioTV and JioAICloud storage as part of the bundled OTT benefits. Once the daily high-speed quota was exhausted, data speeds dropped to 64 Kbps for the remainder of the day. The Rs 209 plan had an effective price of Rs 9.5 per day.