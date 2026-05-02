Reliance Jio now offers two plans in the around Rs 198 range with the launch of the new Rs 199 affordable pack. Notably, the telco already has another prepaid plan priced at Rs 198. While it is unclear whether Jio is planning to remove or revise one of these plans, you might wonder what difference Re 1 can make and what benefits you get with these Rs 198 and Rs 199 plans. Read on to find out.

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Jio Rs 198 – True 5G Unlimited Plan

Plan Type: True 5G Unlimited Plan, Popular Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 2 GB/day (28 GB total), and 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, unlimited data at 64 Kbps. Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.

Validity: 14 days

Subscriptions and Benefits: JioTV, JioAICloud

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 14.14

Jio Rs 199 – Affordable Pack

Plan Type: Jio Value Plan category, Affordable Pack – New Launch

Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 1.5 GB/day (27 GB total), and 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, unlimited data at 64 Kbps.

Validity: 18 days

Subscriptions and Benefits: JioTV, JioAICloud

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 11.05

Conclusion

A difference of just Re 1 can get you either unlimited 5G data for 14 days or 1.5 GB of data per day for 18 days on a 5G device. You can enjoy high-speed connectivity for four additional days if you forgo the unlimited 5G benefit. However, on a 4G device, the choice comes down to 2 GB/day for 14 days versus 1.5 GB/day for 18 days—showing what a Re 1 difference can offer.