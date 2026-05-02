Highlights
- Jio now offers two prepaid plans priced just Re 1 apart.
- Rs 198 plan includes unlimited 5G data for eligible users.
- Rs 199 plan offers longer validity but lower daily data.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Reliance Jio now offers two plans in the around Rs 198 range with the launch of the new Rs 199 affordable pack. Notably, the telco already has another prepaid plan priced at Rs 198. While it is unclear whether Jio is planning to remove or revise one of these plans, you might wonder what difference Re 1 can make and what benefits you get with these Rs 198 and Rs 199 plans. Read on to find out.
Jio Rs 198 – True 5G Unlimited Plan
Plan Type: True 5G Unlimited Plan, Popular Plan
Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 2 GB/day (28 GB total), and 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, unlimited data at 64 Kbps. Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.
Validity: 14 days
Subscriptions and Benefits: JioTV, JioAICloud
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 14.14
Jio Rs 199 – Affordable Pack
Plan Type: Jio Value Plan category, Affordable Pack – New Launch
Core Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 1.5 GB/day (27 GB total), and 100 SMS/Day. After the high-speed data quota, unlimited data at 64 Kbps.
Validity: 18 days
Subscriptions and Benefits: JioTV, JioAICloud
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 11.05
Conclusion
A difference of just Re 1 can get you either unlimited 5G data for 14 days or 1.5 GB of data per day for 18 days on a 5G device. You can enjoy high-speed connectivity for four additional days if you forgo the unlimited 5G benefit. However, on a 4G device, the choice comes down to 2 GB/day for 14 days versus 1.5 GB/day for 18 days—showing what a Re 1 difference can offer.