Vodafone Idea Data Pack that Costs More than Rs 1000

Vodafone Idea has a prepaid plan for the customers which costs more than Rs 1000 and is a data voucher. Now you might be wondering why does a data voucher cost this much. Well, the reason is pretty simple. It offers plenty of data, and also comes with a super long validity. The thing with most data vouchers today that are affordable is that they come with a very short validity. In most cases, the validity is between 1 to 3 days. While this is good to satiate short-term data needs of the customers, it doesn’t fit users looking for a long-term option well. So Vodafone Idea has a Rs 1189 data pack in its offering which will offer users super long-term validity. Let’s take a look at the benefits and other details of the Rs 1189 data voucher from Vodafone Idea.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 1189 Data Voucher

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 1189 data voucher comes with 50GB of data in total. The validity of this voucher is one year. Of course, this will work best on top of any long-term recharge plan. It will act as a data cushion on days where your daily consumption limit is exhausted.

Note that this plan doesn’t offer any additional service validity to the users. It doesn’t even offer any OTT (over-the-top) benefits separately. This is all you get with the plan. So, of course, it is not meant for everyone. However, for the ones who are looking for data vouchers they can recharge with and forget for a year, this is the best and only option from Vodafone Idea. In fact, with the other private telecom operators, you will likely not find any such data voucher present in the offerings. There’s a good reason for it as well. The telcos want their users to continously keep recharging with the data vouchers and this plan defeats that purpose. So it is interesting why Vodafone Idea is the lone player to offer such a plan to the consumers.