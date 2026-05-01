Apple Chief Says India a Huge Opportunity

Apple’s outgoing chief Tim Cook looks at India as a huge opportunity for the company. Cook said that while Apple in India saw growth for the iPhone, Mac and iPads in double digits, there’s still plenty of room for growth in the country. Apple has been continously posting record quarter revenues and profits in India. This is led by easy financing schemes and an access to a wider distribution channel by the company. Apple also has company owned stores in the country now.

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Cook said, “I think it’s a huge opportunity for us. We have been focused on this for a while. It’s the second largest smartphone market in the world and the third largest PC market. And despite doing extremely well there for quite some time, we still have a modest share.”

“If you look at the majority of customers in all of our categories from the iPhone to the Mac to the iPad to the watch, they are new to that product there. So it speaks very well to growing the install base there. Net net, I’m over the moon excited about India,” he added.

Apple is not only growing on the retail side of things, but is also seeing partnerships from enterprises. An Indian software company called Freshworks deployed over 5,000 MacBooks from Apple recently.

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