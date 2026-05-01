OpenAI Lawyer Questions Musk on Starting xAI as For Profit Company

Elon Musk started xAI a few years back and it included founding team members from DeepMind and OpenAI. It’s purpose, from the start, has been to seek the truth for humanity, as quoted by Musk in the past. It is not a questionable thing that the company wants to make profits. It is a natural thing and it is required to build a sustainable business.

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Elon Musk, who is currently in a legal battle against OpenAI and Sam Altman, was questioned by OpenAI’s lawer over this. Musk had sued OpenAI because the company steered its operations from a non-profit to a for-profit company. On this, William Savitt, OpenAI’s lead attorney questioned Musk over why he didn’t start xAI as a non-profit as well?

Musk, visibly rattled (according to a report from The Guardian), said in a stern voice, “I started OpenAI as a non-profit. That is the entire basis for this whole lawsuit. Why would I start another non-profit when I already started a non-profit?”

There was a rapid fire exchange between Elon Musk and Savitt over what Musk knew about the OpenAI’s structure and forming for a for-profit branch within the company. At one point in this exchange, Musk said, “you can’t just steal a charity.”

Non-Profit Should Have Existed Within OpenAI

Elon Musk’s lawyer, Steven Molo, redirected the questions from Savitt and asked Musk to reaffirm a point he had made earling: that he was fine with OpenAI being a for-profit entity, as long as the non-profit division also existed.