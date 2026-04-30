OnePlus Pad 4 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OnePlus Pad 4 has finally launched in India. The OnePlus Pad 4 is powered by the top of the line Qualcomm chipset and the brand says that it is built for professionals and creators. The tablet will be soon available for the customers and it pairs a high-refresh rate display along with the largest battery on a OnePlus tablet ever. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications and price of the tablet.

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OnePlus Pad 4 Price in India

OnePlus Pad 4 is a premium tablet, and it will go on open sale from May 5, 2026. There are two variants of the tablets:

8GB + 256GB = Rs 54,999

12GB + 512GB = Rs 59,999

There’s an instant bank discount of up to Rs 5,000 with select cards on both the variants. As part of the launch offer, the customers will get the OnePlus Stylo Pro worth Rs 5,499 completely free. The device will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus Store app.

OnePlus Pad 4 Specifications in India

OnePlus Pad 4 comes with 13.2-inch 3.4K ultra-clear display with support for 315 PPI clarity, Dolby Vision support, and 12-bit colour depth, with support for 1000nits of HBM brightness. It also supports high-refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch-sampling rate. The tablet has 7:5 ReadFit aspect ratio and 89.4% screen-to-body ratio.

The tablet packs a 13,380mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging. It will run on the latest OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The tablet has scored an AnTuTu score of 4.1 million points.