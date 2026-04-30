Gemini Gets Ability to Export Files in Word and More Formats

Google Gemini is now getting the ability to export files in word and more formats. Until now, you could do that with platforms such as ChatGPT. But with Gemini, this wasn’t supported. Google has changed that with the latest update to the AI chatbot. Now users will be able to directly export files in diferent formats such as excel, PDF, word and more from the chat. This will increase the reliability of the users on the platform and save them effort and energy to switch applications or windows to do a task.

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Apart from this, Google in its latest blog said that Gemini will also come with support for technical formats such as LaTeX and Markdown (MD). Now you can just tell Gemini to prepare a budget report and then export it as an Excel file in one command, and Gemini will get it done for you. Once the file is generated, users will get the option to download it locally to their device or they can also export it to the Google Drive.

We expect more features and updates to be added to Gemini in the near future to help it compete with platforms such as Claude from Anthropic and ChatGPT from OpenAI.