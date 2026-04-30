Jio vs Airtel: Whose Rs 355 Plan is Better

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel compete head to head in almost every service segment. Today, we are going to check who offers a better Rs 355 plan to the customers. The companies offer these plans to customers across India. The Rs 355 plan is not everyone’s cup of tea, as it comes with only 30 days of service validity, and thus will be looked at as an expensive offering. However, it will serve a niche of customers who are looking to consume data in a lump-sum manner rather than a daily quota basis as is the case with most plans. Let’s take a look at the benefits of the Rs 355 plan from Airtel and Jio in detail here to understand whose offering is better here.

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Reliance Jio Rs 355 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 355 prepaid plan comes with 30 days of service validity. The benefits of this plan are 25GB of data and unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits bundled with this plan are JioHotstar Mobile subscription for three months, and 50GB of JioAICloud storage for free. Along with this, Jio is offering free access to Google Gemini AI Pro subscription worth Rs 35,100 with 5000GB of cloud storage and things such as Nano Banana and more.

Bharti Airtel Rs 355 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Bharti Airtel Rs 355 prepaid plan comes with 30 days of service validity as well. The benefits of this plan are also 25GB of data and unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS in total. The additional benefit bundled with this plan is Adobe Express Premium for 12 months. This benefit is worth Rs 4,000 for the customers.