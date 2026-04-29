India is stepping up its disaster communication infrastructure with the Department of Telecommunications beginning nationwide testing of a new Cell Broadcast based emergency alert system as part of this exercise, mobile users across the country may start receiving test alerts in English, Hindi, and various regional languages over the coming days.

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The government has clearly stated that these are only test messages and do not require any action from users. However, the rollout marks a significant shift in how disaster alerts will be delivered in India in the future.

The initiative is being led by the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Communications, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority the objective is to strengthen mobile based disaster communication systems to ensure that critical alerts reach citizens quickly and reliably, especially during emergencies.

At the core of this system is the Integrated Alert System called SACHET, which has already been operationalised by NDMA. Developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics, SACHET is based on the Common Alerting Protocol, a globally recognised standard recommended by the International Telecommunication Union.

The system is currently active across all 36 States and Union Territories in India and has been extensively used by disaster management authorities. So far, it has enabled the delivery of more than 134 billion SMS alerts in over 19 Indian languages. These alerts have been used during cyclones, severe weather warnings, and other natural disasters to inform citizens in affected areas.

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