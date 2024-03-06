AIS Develops Emergency Alert System for Thailand Using Cell Broadcast Service



Thailand's AIS (Advanced Info Service) is advancing the creation of an emergency alert system through mobile phones using the Cell Broadcast Service, announced the Chairman of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). This system is designed to pinpoint specific areas affected by urgent and critical incidents immediately, connecting with the central command center of the government sector.

Emergency Alert System

AIS said it aims to enhance the safety of the general public and tourists, particularly in the aftermath of violent incidents, shootings, and various natural disasters. NBTC, along with AIS, jointly announced the success of developing an alert system using the Cell Broadcast Service during a demonstration of the system that took place on March 5, 2024, at the NBTC Office.

NBTC said it has collaborated with various relevant agencies to develop a location-specific emergency alert system with support from the Universal Service Obligation (USO) and Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund.

Benefits of Cell Broadcast Service

AIS explained that the location-specific emergency alert system involves sending direct warning messages from communication signal towers in the area to all mobile phones within that region. This system differs from regular SMS as it doesn't require phone numbers, allowing for rapid and efficient communication of emergency information that covers the entire affected area. Importantly, the public doesn't need to download any specific applications.

AIS provided additional information, stating, "We have collaborated with the NBTC and the government in selecting technology suitable for the country's emergency alert system according to international standards. This technology is known as Cell Broadcast Service, a direct messaging communication system to mobile phones of the public."

"This system is well-suited for emergency notifications as it can send messages to mobile phones in the coverage area of the respective base station simultaneously. The message is displayed on the mobile phone screen as a Near Real-Time Triggering Pop-Up Notification, enabling immediate awareness of the situation. The latest testing of this technology has successfully achieved its intended goals, and we are ready to expand its integration with the country's emergency alert system efficiently going forward," AIS said.

Implementation Structure

According to AIS, the structure of implementing Cell Broadcast Service technology is divided into two sides: Side 1 is managed and overseen by the central command center of the government sector through the Cell Broadcast Entities (CBE) system, and Side 2 is managed and overseen by Mobile Operators through the Cell Broadcast Center (CBC) system.