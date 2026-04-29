Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Lenovo has launched a new tablet in India called the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2. This latest Android tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and offers on-device AI features. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and 13-inch 3.5K display with support for 144Hz refresh rate.

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It was already showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the tablet.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Price in India

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The tablet will be available on e-commerce websites and Lenovo.com starting May 1, 2026. There will be an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 on the tablet along with a one-year warranty for the tablet.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Specifications in India

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 comes with the following specifications: