Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Lenovo has launched a new tablet in India called the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2. This latest Android tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and offers on-device AI features. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and 13-inch 3.5K display with support for 144Hz refresh rate.

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

It was already showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the tablet.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Price in India

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The tablet will be available on e-commerce websites and Lenovo.com starting May 1, 2026. There will be an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 on the tablet along with a one-year warranty for the tablet.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Specifications in India

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 comes with the following specifications:

  • 13-inch display with 3.5K LCD panel with Dolby Vision, 144Hz refresh rate and 600nits of peak brightness and up to 800nits of high-brightness mode (HBM).
  • The tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
  • It will run on Android 16 out of the box and will get two years of Android OS updates along with four years of security patches until 2030.
  • Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear – 13MP camera with autofocus and an 8MP front camera sensor with fixed focus.

Some people read for free. A few choose to support. If you found TelecomTalk useful, you can help keep us running.

More on This Topic