CMF Watch 3 Pro to Launch Soon in India

CMF Watch 3 Pro, the next smartwatch from Nothing owned brand is now confirmed to launch in India. The CMF Watch 3 Pro will be yet another expansion in the product category from the brand. The CMF Watch 2 Pro is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 4,799. The brand has not shared much around the watch’s launch timeline yet, however, its design has been revealed.

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The CMF Watch 3 Pro brings together a bright and immersive AMOLED display with precision mettal build and dual-band multi-system GPS for accurate tracking. The smartwatch is paired with up to 13-day battery life and is designed to deliver reliable performance while helping users stay on top of their health and routines.

More details around the launch and the smartwatch are expected to be teased and revealed by the brand in the coming days.