OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite 5G Availability Confirmed Ahead of Launch

OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G will soon launch in India. These two phones are confirmed to launch on May 7, 2026. The thing is that ahead of the launch, an Amazon poster has revealed the availability details of the two phones in India. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is and OnePlus Nord 6 5G specifications have also been confirmed ahead of the launch. So the only major detail that’s now under the curtains about the devices is the pricing. For that, we will have to wait till May 7, 2026. Now let’s take a look at the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G.

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OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G Availability

OnePlus Nord CE 6 will be available for the customers in India starting May 8, 2026, 12 PM. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite on the other hand will go on sale in India on May 12, 2026, at 12 PM. Both tthe devices will go on sale in India through Amazon.com, and the official website of OnePlus India along with the company’s partner retails stores.

These devices will be available in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black colourways. The devices seem packed with a lot of power and a huge battery. So it will be interesting to see how they perform when it comes to sales for the brand.