Vodafone Idea Renews Partnership with Kyndryl to Automate IT Operations

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has renewed its partnership with Kyndryl for three years. Vodafone Idea has collaborated with Kyndryl to streamline application operations management and provide a unified integrated cyber resilience framework. Kyndryl will focus on things such as security governance, data protection, zero-touch services, access management, and identity. For the anticipated future regulatory frameworks, Kyndryl will further redesign Vi's cybersecurity architecture.









Vi will continue to leverage Kyndryl Bridge, Kyndryl’s AI-powered open integration platform, to accelerate operational improvements through automation and deep, data-driven insights. To date, Kyndryl Bridge has deployed more than 1,000 unique automations at Vi to reduce delivery event noise by 15 percent and provide unified business services observability. Kyndryl Bridge generates more than 15 million AI-enabled insights each month, enabling more than 1,200 customers around the world to proactively run and transform their IT estates.

Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vi, said, "At Vi, our focus is on building a resilient, scalable and intelligent IT backbone that can support rapid innovation and business agility. Our partnership with Kyndryl enables us to leverage advanced automation, AI-driven insights and a zero-touch operations model to optimize our IT infrastructure. This collaboration is a strategic step forward in aligning our technology investments with long-term business objectives and delivering greater value to our customers."

Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India, said, "We’re proud that Vodafone India has recognized Kyndryl’s core expertise in managing mission-critical systems and delivering complex transformations through this extended partnership. Our deep understanding of Vodafone India’s business priorities has enabled us to consistently deliver innovations that have strengthened its IT and digital backbone, while driving business agility and operational efficiencies."

Kyndryl's long-standing partnership with Vi has been pivotal in enabling seamless technology integration and IT transformation.