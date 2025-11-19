Apple N1 Wireless Chip Performs Great in Wi-Fi Performance

Reported by Tanuja K

The data was shared by Ookla, a network insights company. The Pixel 10 Pro delivered the best global median download speed at 335.33 Mbps during the study period by Ookla.

Highlights

  • Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, launched a new Wi-Fi chip namely N1 with the iPhone 17 series.
  • While the company had already introduced its in-house 5G modem called C1 with the iPhone 16e, the iPhone 17 series also saw a new Wi-Fi chip.
  • Now this new Wi-Fi chip's performance is good.

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, launched a new Wi-Fi chip namely N1 with the iPhone 17 series. While the company had already introduced its in-house 5G modem called C1 with the iPhone 16e, the iPhone 17 series also saw a new Wi-Fi chip. Now this new Wi-Fi chip's performance is good. The performance is crucial for the iPhone users as most devices in today's world are connected to the Wi-Fi networks. The N1 wireless chip from Apple has 40% better performance than its predecessor - the Broadcom-based chip which was present in the iPhone 16.




The data was shared by Ookla, a network insights company. The Pixel 10 Pro delivered the best global median download speed at 335.33 Mbps during the study period by Ookla. According to the company, Apple's N1 chases after a superior software and hardware integration rather than peak speeds. This at least proves that Apple took the right step with introducing its own Wi-Fi chip.

Ookla said, "Technically, the N1 is a single-die chip that integrates Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread radios. Aside from the step up from Bluetooth 5.3 to 6 and Apple’s claim that tighter hardware-software integration improves features like AirDrop and Personal Hotspot, the N1’s Wi-Fi capabilities appear, on paper, virtually identical to its Broadcom-based predecessor."

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

