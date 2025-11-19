iQOO 15 Priority Pass Benefits Explained

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

iQOO 15's Priority Pass is priced at Rs 1,000 and you can just pre-book it and avail exciting pre-booking benefits. The pre-booking starts from 6 PM, tomorrow. The phone will be powered by Origin OS 6 out of the box, based on Android 16.

Highlights

  • iQOO is soon going to launch the iQOO 15 in India.
  • It will be successor to the iQOO 13 in India.
  • For the same, the company has announced a Priority Pass.

Follow Us

iqoo 15 priority pass benefits explained

iQOO is soon going to launch the iQOO 15 in India. It will be successor to the iQOO 13 in India. For the same, the company has announced a Priority Pass. The priority pass is something which many brands have now started offering. iQOO 15 will be offered to the users with the priority pass first. Users can purchase it soon from the official product page of Amazon India and also the official website of iQOO India. Let's take a look at the details of the priority pass of iQOO 15.




Read More - Moto g57 Power India Launch Date Announced

iQOO 15 Priority Pass Details

iQOO 15's Priority Pass is priced at Rs 1,000 and you can just pre-book it and avail exciting pre-booking benefits. The pre-booking starts from 6 PM, tomorrow. The phone will be powered by Origin OS 6 out of the box, based on Android 16. Users pre-booking the device with the priority pass will get the first delivery of the device, along with iQOO TWS worth Rs 1,899, and 12 month extended warranty of the device. There will be exclusive launch day offers available as well.

Read More - Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Date Revealed

This time the company has slightly focused more on the camera system of the phone as well. The device will come with the following features in India:

  • It is launching on November 26
  • It has a telephoto sensor with 100x zoom
  • There's a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display
  • The phone's display will support 2600nits of peak brightness
  • It will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, based on 3nm process
  • It will be poweered by Origin OS 6 out of the box, with 5 years of Android OS updates and 7 years of security updates
  • 144fps gaming is supported by this phone, along with PC-grade ray tracing
  • It has the country's single layer VC cooling system
  • There's a 7000mAh battery on the phone with 40W wireless charging,
  • Triple 50MP camera system at the rear
  • IP68 and Ip69 rating

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shibu :

Will not use 3rd class Bsnl even if its offered for free! Its like using Bsnl for getting harassed with…

BSNL Celebrates 25 Years with Rs 225 Plan

Sahil Shah :

As of now, for me 4G is giving good enough speed for surfing and doing day to day activities. I…

5G Has Not Led to Any Monetisation, Anywhere in the…

KRISHNENDU MAJI :

To celebrate the 25 year anniversary, this plan should have only 25 days validity.

BSNL Celebrates 25 Years with Rs 225 Plan

Alert! :

2G to 3G was a leap only when 3G+ aka HSDPA+/HSPA+ and HSUPA were deployed. 25% of India never saw…

5G Has Not Led to Any Monetisation, Anywhere in the…

KRISHNENDU MAJI :

With low spectrum holdings and low quality speed and a with a majority of low spending customers, 5G will remain…

5G Has Not Led to Any Monetisation, Anywhere in the…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments