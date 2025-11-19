iqoo 15 priority pass benefits explained

iQOO is soon going to launch the iQOO 15 in India. It will be successor to the iQOO 13 in India. For the same, the company has announced a Priority Pass. The priority pass is something which many brands have now started offering. iQOO 15 will be offered to the users with the priority pass first. Users can purchase it soon from the official product page of Amazon India and also the official website of iQOO India. Let's take a look at the details of the priority pass of iQOO 15.









Read More - Moto g57 Power India Launch Date Announced

iQOO 15 Priority Pass Details

iQOO 15's Priority Pass is priced at Rs 1,000 and you can just pre-book it and avail exciting pre-booking benefits. The pre-booking starts from 6 PM, tomorrow. The phone will be powered by Origin OS 6 out of the box, based on Android 16. Users pre-booking the device with the priority pass will get the first delivery of the device, along with iQOO TWS worth Rs 1,899, and 12 month extended warranty of the device. There will be exclusive launch day offers available as well.

Read More - Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Date Revealed

This time the company has slightly focused more on the camera system of the phone as well. The device will come with the following features in India: