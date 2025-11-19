Jio Gemini Offer Now Brings Access to Gemini 3 for Everyone

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is now offering users access to Gemini for free to everyone. Until now, it was restricted to users aged till 25 only. But now, it is being offered to everyone. Further, Google recently announced a new model, Gemini 3, which will now be available for everyone started today. This will still be offered to users for 18 months for free. The value that users are getting at no extra cost for 18 months is worth Rs 35,100.









Read More - Airtel CEO Says 5G has not lived its promise

Here are the key highlights of the Gemini offer from Reliance Jio:

Gemini Pro Plan (worth Rs 35,100) free for 18 months for Jio unlimited 5G users

Upgraded to Google's newest Gemini 3 model

Instant Activation on MyJio via the "claim now" banner

Offer available starting November 19, 2025

Read More - OPPO Find X9 Series India Launch: How to Watch

Reliance Jio wants to offer the best experience to users with its AI partnership with Google. To claim the offer, users can just go to the MyJio app, log into their account, and tap on the Google offer banner. This will directly take the user to the offer and prompt them with the next steps to activate the offer.