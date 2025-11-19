Vodafone Idea Strengthens Network in Sabarimala Route

Reported by Tanuja K

Vodafone Idea's network in the Sabarimala route has been improved to ensure that the customers participating in this pilgrimage stay connected to their loved ones. The telco said that it has enhanced connectivity across Sannidhanam, Pampa, and Nilakkal.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has announced network improvement in the Sabarimala route.
  • For context about why now, the thing is, Kerala is preparing for one of the largest annual pilgrimages in Sabarimala right now.
  • For this, Vi has also done something around making the experience more secure for children with Vi Suraksha.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has announced network improvement in the Sabarimala route. For context about why now, the thing is, Kerala is preparing for one of the largest annual pilgrimages in Sabarimala right now. For this, Vi has also done something around making the experience more secure for children with Vi Suraksha, but this is something we will talk about in another article.




Vodafone Idea's network in the Sabarimala route has been improved to ensure that the customers participating in this pilgrimage stay connected to their loved ones. The telco said that it has enhanced connectivity across Sannidhanam, Pampa, and Nilakkal. Vi has deployed 70 MHz of spectrum across multiple bands including L900, L1800, L2100, L2300, L2500 and added 13 new sites in Pathanamthitta district.

The telco said that it has also deployed advanced FDD and TDD layers with Massive MIMO technology to ensure strong data and voice services even during peak pilgrimage traffic. Connectivity has been substantially strengthened by Vodafone Idea at Ganapathi Kovil, Nadappanthal, administration offices, the Pampa–Sannidhanam trekking path, and Nilakkal parking and bus stand, enabling devotees to stay in touch with their families, access information, and share their spiritual experiences without disruption.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

