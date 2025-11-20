BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs 99 Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 7

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has reduced the service validity of Rs 99 plan. The Rs 99 plan is the most affordable plan with service validity for the consumers. This plan has been continously altered by BSNL. The company has reduced the benefits yet again for the plan. Until last year, this plan offered 18 days of service validity. The plan's validity has now reduced significantly. What's more is that BSNL doesn't really announce these changes. The company does it very silently. Let's take a look at the current benefits, and also what has changed.




Read More - Vodafone Idea New Rs 548 Plan is for Calling

BSNL Rs 99 Plan Benefits (Updated)

BSNL's Rs 99 plan comes with 14 days of service validity, and offers 50MB of data, and unlimited voice calling. The speed of data reduces to 40 Kbps after the consumption of 50MB of data. The daily cost of using this plan has gone up to Rs 7.07.

This was 15 days until a few days back. But until last year, that was 18 days. The company has been making these changes to ensure that it can keep boosting its revenues and average revenue per user (ARPU) figure. The telco has also been rolling out 4G for the consumers. The 4G network service is now live in almost all of the 1 lakh sites that the company had announced.

Read More - OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Launched in India: Price and Specs

This is a voice only plan from the company. It doesn't come with any data, but you can always recharge with a data voucher. This still gives consumers a cheap plan to recharge with, but it isn't really as cheap as it used to be. The Rs 99 plan from BSNL is one of the cheapest available in the industry and gives consumers a way to keep their SIM active for a short-period without spending a ton of money.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

