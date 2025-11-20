Tecno Teams Up with Jio to Enhance 5G Experience on Phones

Tecno, a Chinese smartphone maker, has partnered with Reliance Jio to enhance 5G experience for users on its smartphones. This partnership with the company will bring 5G SA (standalone) experience for the users. These enhancements are engineered to optimise performance on Jio’s 5G Standalone (SA) network—ensuring faster data speeds, stable connections, and a seamless user experience, even in high-demand environments.









Tecno Signal Core, an all new tech from the company is built to keep users connected, even in the busiest signal zones. The 5G SA compatibility is a big thing for the company to include in its phones, especially in the affordable devices. Tecno's devices will support NRCA (New Radio Carrier Aggregation) supporting critical band combinations such as n28 for improved coverage and higher data throughput and VoNR (voice over new radio).

Experience seamless connectivity with Tecno phones which includes features like VoWiFi Dual Pass, Smart Signal Detection for quick network recovery, 5G CA with 5G+/5G++ icons, 4G+5G DSDA, Mid-High Band & N28 4x4 MIMO, improved weak signal handling via TDD/FDD PC2, and enhanced antenna efficiency for local bands.