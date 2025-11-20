iPhone 17 Series: How Croma, iNext and More are Exploiting Indians

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

You walk into any store for purchasing a Pro iPhone around the time of launch, whether it was Croma or iNext (an official reseller of Apple), they would tell you, we can only give you the iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro Max right now if you buy it with the Apple Care+.

Highlights

  • iPhone 17 series launched two months back in India.
  • The iPhone 17 series has made a lot of noise.
  • Especially the base variant of the phone which has seen huge demand from the market.

Follow Us

iphone 17 series how croma inext and

iPhone 17 series launched two months back in India. The iPhone 17 series has made a lot of noise. Especially the base variant of the phone which has seen huge demand from the market. Due to the high demand of iPhones around launch, now retailers have started exploiting customers. Players such as Croma, iNext, and more have exploited the demand, and this is through personal experience and shared experience by many others. So what's really happening?




Read More - Apple N1 Wireless Chip Performs Great in Wi-Fi Performance

How did Indian Retailers Exploited Demand for iPhone 17 Series?

You walk into any store for purchasing a Pro iPhone around the time of launch, whether it was Croma or iNext (an official reseller of Apple), they would tell you, we can only give you the iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro Max right now if you buy it with the Apple Care+. Now what's this weird demand? Just because there was high demand and less supply, the retailers took advantage of the situation and said that purchase the Apple Care+ worth another Rs 20,000 approximately for the iPhone 17 Pro, and they would give the device right away.

Read More - Moto g57 Power India Launch Date Announced

Another thing that the retailers did was only keep higher memory variants, and it is still mostly happening. You want an iPhone 17 series device right away? Purchase the 512GB variant, or higher, or else wait long. If you wanted to upgrade to a new iPhone, and felt like couldn't wait to get your hands on the iPhone 17 series, you would end up getting exploited.

Of course, the retailers can offer you the device without Apple Care+, but they wouldn't do that as there would be someone else willing to pay if not you. Our suggestion would be that you wait and buy if you don't absolutely need a new iPhone in scenarios such as this. There's no point in paying for something if you are "forced" to pay for it.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shibu :

Will not use 3rd class Bsnl even if its offered for free! Its like using Bsnl for getting harassed with…

BSNL Celebrates 25 Years with Rs 225 Plan

Sahil Shah :

As of now, for me 4G is giving good enough speed for surfing and doing day to day activities. I…

5G Has Not Led to Any Monetisation, Anywhere in the…

KRISHNENDU MAJI :

To celebrate the 25 year anniversary, this plan should have only 25 days validity.

BSNL Celebrates 25 Years with Rs 225 Plan

Alert! :

2G to 3G was a leap only when 3G+ aka HSDPA+/HSPA+ and HSUPA were deployed. 25% of India never saw…

5G Has Not Led to Any Monetisation, Anywhere in the…

KRISHNENDU MAJI :

With low spectrum holdings and low quality speed and a with a majority of low spending customers, 5G will remain…

5G Has Not Led to Any Monetisation, Anywhere in the…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments