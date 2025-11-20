iPhone 17 Series: How Croma, iNext and More are Exploiting Indians

iPhone 17 series launched two months back in India. The iPhone 17 series has made a lot of noise. Especially the base variant of the phone which has seen huge demand from the market. Due to the high demand of iPhones around launch, now retailers have started exploiting customers. Players such as Croma, iNext, and more have exploited the demand, and this is through personal experience and shared experience by many others. So what's really happening?









How did Indian Retailers Exploited Demand for iPhone 17 Series?

You walk into any store for purchasing a Pro iPhone around the time of launch, whether it was Croma or iNext (an official reseller of Apple), they would tell you, we can only give you the iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro Max right now if you buy it with the Apple Care+. Now what's this weird demand? Just because there was high demand and less supply, the retailers took advantage of the situation and said that purchase the Apple Care+ worth another Rs 20,000 approximately for the iPhone 17 Pro, and they would give the device right away.

Another thing that the retailers did was only keep higher memory variants, and it is still mostly happening. You want an iPhone 17 series device right away? Purchase the 512GB variant, or higher, or else wait long. If you wanted to upgrade to a new iPhone, and felt like couldn't wait to get your hands on the iPhone 17 series, you would end up getting exploited.

Of course, the retailers can offer you the device without Apple Care+, but they wouldn't do that as there would be someone else willing to pay if not you. Our suggestion would be that you wait and buy if you don't absolutely need a new iPhone in scenarios such as this. There's no point in paying for something if you are "forced" to pay for it.