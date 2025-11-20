India to Surpass 1 Billion 5G Connections by this Year

India now has several hundred million 5G users, all thanks to the rapid expansion of the technology by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Now even Vodafone Idea (Vi) has joined the league and is looking to deploy 5G in all parts of its 17 priority circles. According to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report, India is said to supass the 1 billion 5G users market by the end of 2031, six years from now. This would take the 5G subscription penetration to 79%. By this time, the markets would have even received 6G commercially.









Ericsson estimatest the average monthly usage per active smartphone will be 36GB by this time frame in India, and this would be the highest globally. By the end of 2025, the 5G subscriptions are expected to reach 394 million. This would account for 32% of the total mobile subscriptions.

Nitin Bansal, MD, Ericsson India, said, "The Mobile data traffic per active smartphone in India stands at 36 GB per month, the highest in the world and is expected to grow to 65 GB per month by 2031. 5G is already today serving as the critical infrastructure for driving digitalization in the country."

Ericsson said that the availability of 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) CPE (Customer Premises Equipment) and high data consumption from FWA users is fueling the data traffic growth in India. In 2025 alone, 5G subscriptions are expected to top 2.9 billion by the end of the year - equating to about one third of all current mobile subscriptions - an increase of some 600 million subscriptions year-on-year.

In geographical coverage terms, 2025 saw an increase of 400 million people worldwide being able to access 5G. About 50 percent of the global population beyond mainland China is expected to have 5G coverage by the end of 2025.