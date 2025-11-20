Realme GT 8 Pro Launched in India at Rs 72,999

Realme GT 8 Pro, a new flagship from Realme has launched in India. The Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition was also launched alongside on Thursday. The phone has launched for a premium price of Rs 72,999. Note that the pricing will be detailed more extensively at the bottom. The Realme GT 8 Pro has a QHD+ resolution display, which is, in fact, better resolution than what you get with the OnePlus 15 at the same price. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone below.









Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India

Realme GT 8 Pro will start in India with 12GB+256GB of storage. Here's the complete pricing details:

12GB+256GB = Rs 72,999

16GB+512GB = Rs 78,999

Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition is available in India with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage at Rs 79,999. The Realme GT 8 pro will be available on Flipkart, and in two colours - Diary White and Urban Blue. There's a Rs 5,000 bank discount on the phone. However, there's no discount on the Dream Edition.

Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications in India

Realme GT 8 Pro runs on Android 16 based Realme UI 7.0. It has a 6.79-inch QHD+ BOE Q10 flexible AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz of touch sampling rate. The phone supports 2000nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone packs a 7000mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging. The device comes with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water protection. There's Bluetooth 6.0 support on the phone.

The Realme GT 8 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. There's a triple camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX906 sensor, 50MP ultrawide-angle camera, and a 200MP telephoto camera with 120x digital zoom capabilities. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front.