Wobble One Launches in India with MediaTek Dimesnity 7400 SoC

Wobble One is priced in India, starting at Rs 22,000 for the base 8GB+128GB variant. Then there are two more variants with 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB storage.

Wobble One, a new smartphone from Indkal Technologies has launched in India. This is the brand's first phone for the Indian market, and it looks like a competitive offering. There's a triple-camera setup at the rear which is AI powered, and it is, of course, an Android phone. There's a 3.5mm audio jack present on the phone and for charging, there's USB Type-C port. It supports features such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the device.




Wobble One Price in India

Wobble One is priced in India, starting at Rs 22,000 for the base 8GB+128GB variant. Then there are two more variants with 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB storage. It will be available on Amazon starting December 12, 2025. The phone will be offered in Eclipse Black, Mythic White, and Odyssey Blue colourways.

Wobble One Specifications in India

Wobble One has the following specifications:

  • 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision.
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC with up to 12GB 0f RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
  • Triple-camera setup at the rear headlined by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS.
  • 8MP ultrawide angle + bokeh camera + 2MP macro camera on the back.
  • Wobble Mode support on camera.
  • 32MP selfie sesor at the front.
  • Battery capacity is unkown.
  • Epic HyperEngine Gaming technology to improve gaming experience.

