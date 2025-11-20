Vodafone Idea Launches QR Coded Safety Wrist Bands

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has announced Vi Suraksha. This is a solution meant to keep people safe in crowded places. The QR bands will be provided by Vi to the children and potentially other people as well if needed, at the annual pilgrimage in Sabarimala. This was done by Vi in partnership with the Kerala state police. This will allow users to have a worry free and safe pilgrimage.









Read More - Vodafone Idea Renews Partnership with Kyndryl to Automate IT Operations

Many children get lost during the pilgrimage. Often, these lost children, are hard to locate. To ensure that they can be helped, these children will be provided a QR band which will have all their important information such as guardian's contact number. This will help the police in quickly reuniting the children with their respective families.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Strengthens Network in Sabarimala Route

To collect the safety bands from the base camp, Vi said, users can do the following:

Parents / Guardians can pre-register their children for a Vi Suraksha Wrist Band by logging in to www.visuraksha.online or by visiting any Vi Store or Vi Mini Store across Kerala and get a digital registration ID before embarking on their pilgrimage.

During the pilgrimage, parents can show the digital registration ID at any of the Vi Suraksha kiosks at Pamba base camp and collect the QR-coded wristbands that are already linked with their contact number.

This facility is free of cost and is available for all pilgrims.

Last year, Vi had distributed around 2o,000 Vi Suraksha wristbands and had reunited over 150 missing children with the help of Kerala Police. This is a great initiative from the company. Vi has also strengthened the network in the Sabarimala route to ensure that there's proper connectivity for the pilgrims travelling this year.