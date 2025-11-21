OnePlus to Launch a New Watch with OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R will launch soon, and this will be a major launch for the company to garner market share in the premium device segment. The company will likely announce the launch date in the coming days and also give hints about the specifications and more. 

Highlights

  • OnePlus India will launch a new watch soon.
  • This new smartwatch will launch alongside the OnePlus 15R in December.
  • It is worth noting that OnePlus had already launched the OnePlus Watch 3 earlier this year.

OnePlus India will launch a new watch soon. This new smartwatch will launch alongside the OnePlus 15R in December. It is worth noting that OnePlus had already launched the OnePlus Watch 3 earlier this year. OnePlus Watch 4 could launch soon in India. OnePlus 15R will be the next major launch from the company after the OnePlus 15 earlier in November. While OnePlus has released a new teaser showcasing a watch, it hasn't really given any details about the same.




However, if we were to assume, this could be the rebadged version of OPPO Watch S which was announced recently. The smartwatch has a 1.46-inch AMOLED display. We don't believe that this would be the full fledged OnePlus Watch 4. It could be the R variant of the OnePlus Watch 3. No launch date has been announced yet for the smartwatch.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

