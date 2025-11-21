Lava Agni 4 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Lava Agni 4 has launched in India for Rs 24,999. The phone will go on first sale from November 25, 2025, via Amazon India. The phone will come in two colours - Phantom Black and Lunar Mist.

Highlights

  • Lava Agni 4, a new smartphone has just launched in India.
  • The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC.
  • The phone will get three major Android OS updates, and four years of security patches.

Lava Agni 4, a new smartphone has just launched in India. The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC. The phone will get three major Android OS updates, and four years of security patches. The new phone comes with Vayu AI, which is a system-level assistant that Lava claims has emtional awareness. Now that's something for AI. The phone runs on Android 15 out of the box. There are several other AI features on the phone.




Lava Agni 4 Price in India

Lava Agni 4 has launched in India for Rs 24,999. The phone will go on first sale from November 25, 2025, via Amazon India. The phone will come in two colours - Phantom Black and Lunar Mist. The phone will come with a Rs 2,000 discount on credit and debit card transactions on the first day. Users will also get a free replacement benefit with the phone.

Lava Agni 4 Specifications in India

Lava Agni 4 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for 1.5K screen resolution, 120Hz of refresh rate, and 2400nits of peak brightness. There's a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main camera sensor with OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there's a 50MP sensor at the front. Both the rear and front camera sensors support 4K 60fps recording.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. There's a 5000mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast-charging. The phone comes with IP64 rating, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, stereo speakers, an infrared sensor, and dual-SIM support.

The Lava Agni 4 looks like a competitive offering in the market. It comes with decent software support, and will be available soon for users in India.

