oneplus pad 3 available for great price

The OnePlus Pad 3 comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage for its higher variant. It is priced at Rs 52,999 in India right now, down from its original price of Rs 54,999.

OnePlus Pad 3, the flagship tablet from OnePlus, is now available in a great price in India. This tablet will let users be productive and also fulfil their entertainment needs. This is one of the most powerful tablets in the market. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Further, with the OxygenOS 16, the tablet also gets OnePlus AI, a powerful suite of AI (artificial intelligence) features.




The tablet comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage for its higher variant. It is priced at Rs 52,999 in India right now, down from its original price of Rs 54,999. The company is also offering an exclusive discount of Rs 6,250 for users with the HDFC Bank credit card. All this brings down the price of the tablet to Rs 46,749 in India.

Then there's also a lower memory variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The pricing of the tablet has come down from Rs 49,999 to Rs 47,999. Further, there's an instant bank discount of Rs 4,750 exclusively with the HDFC Bank card. This would lower the price of the OnePlus Pad 3 to Rs 43,249.

The OnePlus Pad 3 has a 13.2-inch screen with support for 3.4K resolution display and super smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It has a 9510mAh battery and eight omnibearing speakers.

