RailTel Partners Nokia to Modernise Network Across India

Reported by Tanuja K

Nokia’s 7750 Service Router (SR), integrated with Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) and CG-NAT functionality—empowers RailTel’s network to efficiently support enterprise-grade high-speed traffic alongside internal ISP services.

Highlights

  • Nokia, a finnish telecom gear vendor has partnered with RailTel to modernise its DWDM National Long-Distance (NLD) network.
  • Nokia said that it has deployed RailTel's Carrier-Grade NAT (CG-NAT) and metro optical transport network across India.
  • This will help RailTel in serving the demand for high-speed, resilient connectivity, driving operational efficiency and reducing costs.

Nokia, a finnish telecom gear vendor has partnered with RailTel to modernise its DWDM National Long-Distance (NLD) network. Nokia said that it has deployed RailTel's Carrier-Grade NAT (CG-NAT) and metro optical transport network across India. This will help RailTel in serving the demand for high-speed, resilient connectivity, driving operational efficiency and reducing costs. The enhanched network by Nokia will help RailTel in substantially increasing transport capacity while minimising cost per bit. Nokia is leveraging its 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) and advanced transponder technology.




With this deployment, now there's also high-capacity Lambda transmission and express traffic lanes between cities, significantly improving overall network performance.

This unified network architecture enhances intercity traffic resiliency while addressing RailTel's expanding bandwidth requirements.

Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director at RailTel, said, "This collaboration represents a pivotal step in modernizing our BNG, CG-NAT and optical transport systems. Through the integration of Nokia’s advanced technologies with our existing infrastructure, we are positioned to achieve exceptional efficiency. These enhancements will enable us to deliver superior, faster, and more reliable services to our enterprise & Broadband customers across India."

Prashant Malkani, Head of India Sales for Network Infrastrcuture at Nokia, said, "At a time where demand for high-speed, resilient network services is constantly increasing, RailTel has put its trust in Nokia to ensure its critical network modernization project is successful. We have unmatched credentials in supporting open network architectures which integrate into any customer ecosystem, and the use of our latest set of IP routers and optical transponders will help RailTel to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency."

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

