Mobile Users Can Be Held Liable for Misuse of SIMs Issued in Their Name: DoT



Citizens who procure SIM cards in their name and give them to others for misuse in cyber-fraud will also be held liable as offenders, according to an official statement. Amid rising concerns over the misuse of mobile device identifiers, the Government of India has issued a strong advisory reminding citizens of the serious legal consequences of tampering with International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers and other telecom identifiers. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said the measures are aimed at safeguarding users and strengthening the security of telecom networks as mobile connectivity rapidly expands across the country.

DoT Flags Rising Misuse of Device Identifiers

"With the rapid growth of mobile connectivity in India, misuse of telecommunication identifiers like the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number of devices has become a serious concern." Citizens are advised to use the Sanchar Saathi Mobile App and portal to verify and secure their mobile connections and handsets, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement on Monday, November 24, 2025.









Strict Penalties Under Telecommunications Act, 2023

Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, stringent penalties have been prescribed for altering IMEI numbers or using devices with tampered identifiers. Section 42(3)(c) prohibits tampering with telecommunication identifiers, while Section 42(3)(e) bans the fraudulent procurement of SIM cards or telecom identifiers through cheating, impersonation or fake documentation. The Act also criminalises the possession of mobile handsets, SIM boxes, modems or modules that are known to use unauthorised or altered identifiers under Section 42(3)(f).

Violations can attract imprisonment of up to three years, fines up to Rs 50 lakh, or both. The offences are cognizable and non-bailable, and the same penalties apply to those who aid or promote such activities under Section 42(6). “The Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024 prohibit any person to alter the IMEI or use/produce/possess equipment in which IMEI can be configured or changed or altered,” the official release said.

What Citizens Should Avoid

The DoT cautioned citizens against using or purchasing devices with tampered IMEIs, procuring SIM cards through fraudulent means, assembling or possessing equipment such as SIM boxes with configurable identifiers, or using applications that modify Calling Line Identity. Individuals who obtain SIM cards in their name and hand them over to others for misuse—including cyber fraud—may also face prosecution.

"Citizens should be aware that using devices with tampered IMEI numbers, procuring SIM cards through fraudulent means, or transferring or giving their SIM cards to others who misuse them for cyber fraud can result in serious legal consequences. The original user may also be held liable as an offender in cases where SIM cards procured in their name are subsequently misused," the official statement said.

Verification Tools Available on Sanchar Saathi Platform

For verification, citizens can check device IMEI details on the Sanchar Saathi portal or mobile app, which provides information on a device’s brand, model and manufacturer. The government’s Sanchar Saathi initiative includes a series of digital tools to help users secure their mobile connections and report suspicious activity.

The DoT said strict enforcement of these provisions is essential to curb telecom-related fraud and ensure a safer, more secure communications ecosystem for all users.