

Domestic telecom Tejas Networks has refuted Bharti Airtel’s allegations that its equipment is responsible for network interference in Rajasthan, asserting that the issue arises from Airtel’s tower deployments being positioned too close to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) sites. In a letter to the telecom operator, a senior Tejas executive said such proximity has elevated the noise floor, adding that branding the company’s equipment as substandard is “unwarranted” and without merit, according to reports by PTI [1] (Nov 24, 2025) and ETTelecom [2] (Nov 25, 2025).

Also Read: Airtel Alleges BSNL 4G Gear Causing Network Interference in Rajasthan; Tejas Denies









Tejas Counters Airtel’s Interference Allegations

"Therefore, interference from BSNL to Airtel arises not due to Tejas's radios not meeting out-of-band emission specifications but primarily because Airtel sites are deployed very close to BSNL's sites without adequately maximising coupling losses," Tejas Network Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Arnob Roy said, according to the report [1].

In the letter dated November 24, addressed to Bharti Airtel Chief Regulatory Officer, Rahul Vatts, Roy, according to the report said that the radio equipment that it has deployed in BSNL Network is fully compliant to standards with very good margin which has network filter built-in that are providing additional support to reject signal from entering into Airtel's network.



"...all Tejas radios deployed in the B05 band in Rajasthan are fully compliant to standards and on par with radios from other OEMs including those deployed in Airtel, especially with respect to out of band emissions. There is no rationale whatsoever for Airtel to classify them as sub-standard and we express our disappointment that such a baseless statement is being made from a company of Airtel's stature," Roy reportedly said.

According to the report [2], the company maintained that its radios comply with out-of-band emission requirements and have been rigorously tested and certified by accredited agencies for adherence to 3GPP, Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), and tender specifications. The B05-band radios used in Rajasthan, it said, match the performance of equipment from other OEMs, including those deployed in Airtel’s network, especially with respect to out-of-band emissions.

Also Read: BSNL Flags Weak Signals at Thousands of New 4G Towers, Seeks Fix from TCS and Tejas

BSNL Deployments Fully Within Norms

According to the report [2], the letter further stated that “all radios deployed in the BSNL network are in full compliance with all emission norms, with a very good margin.”

Tejas expressed disappointment over Airtel’s assessment and said there is no technical basis for such a classification. "There is no rationale whatsoever for Airtel to classify them as sub-standard and we express our disappointment,” the company said.

In the letter, the Tata group company also said that the second-largest telco should work with BSNL to have antennas with built-in filters installed at additional sites. BSNL has already installed such antennas at more than 1,000 locations.

The Bengaluru-based manufacturer has deployed nearly 100,000 4G sites for BSNL and is expected to add another 18,500 sites, upgradable to 5G. Tejas Networks is part of the TCS-C-DOT consortium, which has bagged a contract to roll out 4G network across the country.