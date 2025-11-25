OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 India Launch Date Confirmed

OnePlus 15R, a smartphone that's much anticipated from OnePlus, is finally coming to India. Apart from the phone, the company is also upgrading the OnePlus Pad Go lineup with its second-generation update. That one is called OnePlus Pad Go 2. It will launch in India along with North America and Europe. OnePlus 15R will come in two colours - Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze.









Read More - Vivo X300 Series in India: Every Detail Ahead of Launch

What's cool about the OnePlus 15R comes with a camera setup at the rear at exactly 45-degrees from the top left corner and beautifully flat metal mid-frame. The OnePlus 15R comes with durability ratings of IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 on the other hand also features a new design at the rear and a single camera sensor. There's a Stylo to go with the tablet as well. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 will come in two colours - Lavender Drift and Shadown Black. This would be the first OnePlus tablet which will come with support for 5G network.

Read More - Lava Agni 4 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

The launch of both the tablet and the phone will be on December 17, 2025. The company's likely going to roll out more details about the products in the coming weeks. The OnePlus 15R is already expected to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 6, which has launched in China already, so we know its specifications.

The OnePlus 15R is likely to launch around Rs 42,000-45,000 in India for the base variant. The OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 are likely the last launches of the company for 2025 and it has to be impactful for the company to make a material impact on its business for the first quarter of 2026. OnePlus hasn't had a very good year in India in terms of sales and market share, but the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 could potentially help to change that.