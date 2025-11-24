Vodafone Idea REDX Plans Available Today

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea REDX Rs 1201 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, limitless data with 3000 SMSes per month, Vi Games, and international roaming and airport lounge access.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea offers two very cool REDX plans to customers.
  • One of the plans is meant for individuals, while one is meant for families.
  • The REDX 1201 and REDX 1601 are the two plans available for the users.

Follow Us

vodafone idea redx plans available today

Vodafone Idea offers two very cool REDX plans to customers. One of the plans is meant for individuals, while one is meant for families. The REDX 1201 and REDX 1601 are the two plans available for the users. The REDX Rs 1201 plan is the one for individuals, the REDX 1601 plan is for families. The special thing about the REDX plans is that they come with limitless data for the customers. The REDX plans allow customers to get the best mobile experience, but yes, they do come at a heavy cost. Let's take a look at the details of these plans.




Read More - BSNL has Silently Hiked Tariffs, But Still Remains Affordable

Vodafone Idea REDX Rs 1201 Plan

Vodafone Idea REDX Rs 1201 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, limitless data with 3000 SMSes per month, Vi Games, and international roaming and airport lounge access. The international roaming pack bundled with the plan costs Rs 2999 and then users will also get multiple other additional benefits such as Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime for six months trial with paid auto-renewal, JioHotstar Mobile for one year, SonyLIV Premium for 360 days, one year worth of Swiggy One subscription, and one year worth of subscription of Norton Mobile Security.

Read More - Airtel to Take a Slow Approach Towards 5G SA

Vodafone Idea REDX Rs 1601 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1601 REDX plan is one meant for unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, 3000 SMS/month, and Vi Games, international roaming, and airport lounge access. There are two connections bundled for users with this plan. The additional benefits include Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime for six months, JioHotstar Mobile for one year, SonyLIV Premium for 360 days, one year of Swiggy One, and one year of Norton Mobile security.

The additional connection with the plan comes with unlimited calling, and 40GB of data. The unlimited data can be shared by the primary user with his/her family members as well.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

132000 4G sites for BSNL as per TT. Soon 3L-4L can be achieved.

Airtel Alleges BSNL 4G Gear Causing Network Interference in Rajasthan;…

TheAndroidFreak :

This is their standard.Unlimited will never go away.

T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Rollout May Offer Lessons for Indian Telcos,…

Harshit Mishra :

In Raipur, Chhattisgarh I am frequently noticing HD calls when I am making calls from my Vi number to other…

Cross-Network HD Voice May Be Rolling Out Quietly Between Jio…

Rudradeep Biswas :

5G came and telcos switched off 3G, using that spectrum on 4G - thus telcos already saved some money. 5G…

T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Rollout May Offer Lessons for Indian Telcos,…

Faraz :

Proof ??

Cross-Network HD Voice May Be Rolling Out Quietly Between Jio…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments