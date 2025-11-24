vodafone idea redx plans available today

Vodafone Idea offers two very cool REDX plans to customers. One of the plans is meant for individuals, while one is meant for families. The REDX 1201 and REDX 1601 are the two plans available for the users. The REDX Rs 1201 plan is the one for individuals, the REDX 1601 plan is for families. The special thing about the REDX plans is that they come with limitless data for the customers. The REDX plans allow customers to get the best mobile experience, but yes, they do come at a heavy cost. Let's take a look at the details of these plans.









Vodafone Idea REDX Rs 1201 Plan

Vodafone Idea REDX Rs 1201 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, limitless data with 3000 SMSes per month, Vi Games, and international roaming and airport lounge access. The international roaming pack bundled with the plan costs Rs 2999 and then users will also get multiple other additional benefits such as Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime for six months trial with paid auto-renewal, JioHotstar Mobile for one year, SonyLIV Premium for 360 days, one year worth of Swiggy One subscription, and one year worth of subscription of Norton Mobile Security.

Vodafone Idea REDX Rs 1601 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1601 REDX plan is one meant for unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, 3000 SMS/month, and Vi Games, international roaming, and airport lounge access. There are two connections bundled for users with this plan. The additional benefits include Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime for six months, JioHotstar Mobile for one year, SonyLIV Premium for 360 days, one year of Swiggy One, and one year of Norton Mobile security.

The additional connection with the plan comes with unlimited calling, and 40GB of data. The unlimited data can be shared by the primary user with his/her family members as well.