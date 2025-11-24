Vodafone Idea (Vi) has become the only private telecom operator in India that continues to charge for Missed Call Alerts (MCA) in 2025, even as Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio offer the service free of cost. Vi’s MCA pack is priced at Rs 45 for a validity period of six months.

Missed Call Alerts is a basic telecom feature that informs subscribers about calls they may have missed when their phone was switched off, out of coverage, or unreachable. For most users, the alert acts as a safety net in situations where network access is weak or intermittent.









While Airtel and Jio provide MCA at no charge to both prepaid and postpaid customers, Vi lists the service as a paid add-on. The operator’s pack, unchanged for years, remains one of the few paid MCA offerings left in the private sector. This contrast has once again brought attention to the tariff gap, especially as users increasingly compare essential services across networks.

The discussion resurfaced after TelecomTalk highlighted the difference on X (formerly Twitter), pointing out that Vi charges Rs 45 for six months, while its competitors do not impose any fee for the same feature. The post immediately drew reactions from subscribers questioning the rationale behind the charge and whether such alerts should be offered free by default.

For many users, MCA is viewed as a basic necessity rather than an optional feature, particularly in areas where network coverage fluctuates. In those situations, the alert becomes the only way to know who attempted to call. With Airtel and Jio keeping the service free, Vi’s paid model has stood out sharply.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea to Offer Discounts on IR Pack to Secondary Users

Vi’s decision to keep MCA chargeable comes at a time when it is trying to improve its financial footing and expand 4G coverage across key circles. However, on the consumer side, the continued fee for a basic alert has remained a recurring point of debate.

As the telecom sector prepares for larger shifts with 5G adoption and digital services becoming central to user experience, smaller features like MCA continue to attract attention particularly when pricing varies widely between operators. Whether Vi revisits the charge or maintains its current structure remains to be seen, but the contrast with Airtel and Jio is now firmly in public focus.